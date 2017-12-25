See Tori Spelling’s Naughty and Nice Family Christmas Photos

It looks like Tori Spelling‘s family is on the naughty and nice lists this Christmas!

The actress used Instagram over the weekend to share a set of snaps of her brood enjoying some delicious-looking desserts, with the two photos showing both sides of the gang’s personalities.

In the first shot, Spelling and three of her children smile sweetly for the camera, while the second snap sees them pulling their best funny faces.

“NICE family… ( swipe ) NAUGHTY family!” Spelling wrote alongside the set. “Was Santa watching? Celebrating Christmas Eve Eve last night at one of my fave old school steakhouses.”

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are parents to five children — Finn Davey, Hattie Margaret, Stella Doreen Liam Aaron and Beau Dean, who was born in March.

The actress previously shared a photo of herself with her two daughters, sharing that they had spent the day together, bonding while getting their hair braided.

“Today I spent the day with my girls… we did some braiding bonding,” she wrote. “Love connecting thru self expression. I encourage them to be who they want to be. And then I copy them ha ha! Love you Bugs & Boo!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @torispelling