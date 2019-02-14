Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott ‘Could Do’ Having More Children

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are thinking about baby No. 6.

Speaking to Us Weekly at Tapout Fitness in Woodland Hills, where he teaches a boxing class, McDermott opened up about his brood of five, and the possibility of expanding his and Spelling’s family with the addition of another little one.

“We have so many kids that we have now to enjoy, but I look at [Spelling], and she has this gleam in her eyes, like, ‘I can do more,’” he said.

The couple, who married in 2006, share five children together – 11-year-old Liam, 10-year-old Stella, 7-year-old Hattie, 6-year-old Finn, and 23-month-old Beau. McDermott also shares 21-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, and while he admitted that they are considering the possibility of another baby, he added that they are “good” with the size of their family for the time being.

“We’re happy with our big brood, and they love on each other so much,” he said. “It’s so great we have the enjoyment of every age.”

But Spelling isn’t the only one in the family with babies on the mind. She previously revealed in May that the couple’s children are keeping their fingers crossed for a baby sister.

“I like even numbers [and my kids] keep asking,” she said. “They all want one more because they want a little baby sister now. But I can’t imagine dad being sane if we have one more. It would push dad over the edge. He’s doing the best he can!”

McDermott and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum welcomed their youngest child, Beau, on March 2, 2017, which Spelling said had the couple starting over.

“Dean always says we got…all of them self-sufficient and then started all over again with Beau. But Beau is going to be the happiest, [most] well-adjusted baby ever because he has four doting brothers and sisters,” she said.

Little Beau will certainly have a lot to learn from his older siblings, including entrepreneurship. In 2018, just a year after baby Beau made his arrival into the family, Stella launched her own slime business in an effort to save money for her post-college dreams of opening a bakery.

Both McDermott and Spelling showed their support for Stella by spreading word of her business on social media.

“My [Stella] has officially started her own #slime biz,” Spelling announced. “You can goto @stylishslimebystella She is starting now to save to open her own bakery after college! So proud of my #tweenprenuer #slimetween Follow her to see the slimes she’ll make #forkidsbykids link in her bio.”