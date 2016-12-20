Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 5

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are expecting another baby boy!

The couple is already parents to two sons and two daughters: Liam McDermott, 9, Stella McDermott, 8, Hattie McDermott, 5, and Finn McDermott, 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So, baby No. 5 will break the tie and give the boys more power. E! News was at the family’s sex reveal party and captured everyone’s exciting when they saw blue!

“Well, it’s a tie-breaker, boys win!” Spelling announced. “We’re just going to have to have one more then,” she laughed.

This was the first time the couple wanted a surprise reveal. The family found out the sex of the baby when they saw a Christmas tree decorated in all blue.

“With Liam and Stella we found out at the doctor’s office. Hattie and Finn, we didn’t find out, we didn’t know until they were born,” Spelling explained. “So this is the first reveal. We really wanted to do it with the kids because they were so excited, and we wanted to do it as a family!”

Congratulations to the family on the exciting news!