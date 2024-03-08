Tom Cruise Reportedly Spooked Ex Elsina Khayrova Due to Marriage 'Rush'

Tom Cruise can reportedly blame his desire to get married once again for the abrupt end of his latest romance. According to InTouch Weekly, the Top Gun: Maverick star had proposed to his girlfriend, Elsina Khayrova, the Russian socialite he went public with back in December.

As InTouch notes, Cruise reportedly did ask Khayrova to marry him, initially saying yes, and he was already allegedly planning a $10 million ceremony. That's when the 36-year-old changed her mind and broke it off, reportedly getting freaked out by his "intensity," according to InTouch.

Tom Cruise Sparks Romance Rumors With Russian Socialitehttps://t.co/H04G7YzYyC — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) December 17, 2023

"She started questioning why Tom was in such a rush to tie the knot," the source tells InTouch. "It was all moving too fast. She got scared off."

Cruise has not fully given up trying to win her back. "He's been sending her flowers and jewelry, but Elsina says she needs time apart to think," the source adds. "It seems like for her, it's over."

The actor reportedly fell for the Russian, with InTouch noting he felt he'd "found The One." "He fell for her hard and the romance was going along smoothly," the source continues. "They knew everything about each other. She knew all about his past, and he was fascinated with learning everything he could about her."

Tom Cruise Reportedly Wants to Rekindle Romance With Sofia Vergara https://t.co/lcdcHQ5i3q — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 4, 2023

It was similar for the wedding planning, according to InTouch. "He was obsessed with getting all the details exactly right, like Elsina's favorite flowers and colors, her favorite foods – even her wedding dress and the honeymoon," the source adds. "Tom was handling every aspect of it and it started freaking Elsina out."

As it stands, Cruise is reportedly mending a broken heart. He's also in panic mode if that's to be believed, with the source noting Cruise has concerns he "opened up too quickly and went too far."