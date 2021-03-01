Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Make Rare Golden Globes Appearance With Daughters

✖

Nicole Kidman is a favorite of the Golden Globes, so it was no surprise to see her during the 78th Golden Globe Awards Sunday night. What was surprising was seeing her with her country music superstar husband Keith Urban and their daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10. Urban and Kidman usually do not bring their daughters to Hollywood events and they have even asked their daughters not to use social media.

Kidman, 53, was nominated for her role in HBO's limited series The Undoing but lost to The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. Kidman probably was not too bummed out though, since she is one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's favorite stars. She has been nominated for at least one movie or TV show every year since 2017, winning in 2018 for Big Little Lies. She also has Golden Globes for The Hours, Moulin Rouge!, and To Die For. The Hours is also the movie that earned Kidman an Oscar in 2003.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

When Kidman is not busy in Hollywood, she and Urban live in the Nashville area. Their daughters appeared happy to be in the spotlight for a moment, both in their white dresses. Urban, 53, wore a tuxedo, while Kidman wore a black gown with gold chain link detailing from Louis Vuitton. "Celebrating [The Undoing] at the [Golden Globes] tonight," Kidman wrote on Instagram. "Thank you [Louis Vuitton] & [Nicolas Ghesquiere] for bringing a little glamour back in my life. Haven’t done this in a long time."

The superstar couple has worked hard over the past few years to make sure Sunday and Faith's privacy is respected. In October 2020, Kidman told Loose Women she does not allow them to use social media either. "Because I'm not very techie myself, so it's very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it and not have them—I won't let them be on Instagram," Kidman explained, notes E! News. "I won't let them, you know, and I have a 12-year-old right now who's champing at the bit wanting to like get into all that, and I'm like, 'No, no no.'" Kidman said there is a constant debate in their household but believes most parents would agree with her. Kidman and ex-husband Tom Cruise also adopted Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, during their marriage.

In another recent interview, Kidman admitted that her household is "definitely female-heavy" and Urban will often escape by playing guitar. "Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space," she told Marie Claire Australia. "Oh, and he Googles cars — I'll know when he's stressed 'cause he's Googling cars... I couldn't care less what car I'm driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."