Tom Cruise and Son Connor Make Rare Appearance Together

Tom Cruise made a rare public appearance with his son Connor on Saturday, and both were far from home. The 61-year-old actor and his 28-year-old son were photographed walking into an AMC theater in New York City's Times Square, along with Cruise's older sister Lee Anne Mapother. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Cruise was in town promoting his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and once again he didn't miss a chance to promote movie theaters in general.

Cruise looked casual on Saturday in jeans and a button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up, though the security personnel flanking him helped to set him apart. Connor followed along in a polo shirt, slacks and sneakers, with a backpack slung over one shoulder. He chatted with his aunt, 63-year-old Mapother, who was dressed casual in a blouse and jeans as well. Connor is one of the two children Cruise adopted with his second wife, Nicole Kidman. They married in 1990 while Connor and his elder sister Isabella were born in 1992 and 1995. Cruise and Kidman divorced in 2001.

Check out the photos here.

Since then, Connor has kept a relatively low profile for the son of A-list celebrities, though he seems to be close with his father. Connor lives in Clearwater, Florida near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology, and most of his social media posts concern deep sea fishing. Friends have said that Connor is passionate about fishing and that he is in no hurry to increase his public appearances.

Mapother is seen with Cruise more often and is a frequent member of his entourage while traveling and working. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Mapother is also a Scientologist and has worked as Cruise's publicist at times. She and Cruise grew up in Syracuse, New York – about four hours north of NYC.

Cruise is an outspoken proponent of movie theaters in an age when streaming is threatening the entire business model as we know it. He was in NYC this week for the red carpet premiere of his newest movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, hoping to re-enact the box office success of last summer's Top Gun: Maverick. He spoke to CBS News about his passion for the theatric experience specifically.

"I'm a fan of movies, first and foremost, and I've spent my life wanting to make movies and its a privilege, and that's why I do it. I want people to have a great summer. I want people to have a great time at the movies," Cruise said. Dead Reckoning in in theaters around the U.S. now.