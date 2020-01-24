‘Today’ Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager’s Photos of Baby Hal Have Fans Gushing and Seeing Major Resemblance to George W. Bush

Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram to share four sweet photos of she and her 5-month-old son, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, and fans can’t help but to notice that her newborn looks similar to her father, former President George W. Bush. Hager shared several images of she and Hal in a slideshow captioning how in love with her little man she really is. Several of her fans came in for support, but a few pointed out that he looks so much like his grandfather.

“Darling! He looks just like all the men in your family,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “I think he looks like your dad and his dad [three blue heart emojis].”

Hal is now Hager and husband Henry Hager’s third child together. The couple already share two daughters, Mila and Poppy. The television personality revealed on Today that her son was named with his father in mind and that her daughters were the ones to give him his nickname of “Hal.” Her little one’s middle name, Herold, is in honor of her maternal grandfather, Harold Welch.

“We weren’t exactly sure about the name,” she revealed on Today. “Then his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.’”

She jokingly said that her “dad was a little mad hat the name wasn’t George,” but that he assured her the name Hal “was a cool name.”

Her sweet photos of baby Hal come just days after the mom-of-three announced her book tour for Everything Beautiful In Its Time, which comes out in April.

“I wrote this book in a year I lost three of my remaining grandparents, and I just reflected on how beautiful life is and how much they meant to me,” she told her colleagues. “It’s pretty personal and it’s kind of strange to be putting it out there in the world today, but it’s also a love letter to them so I’m so happy to share it.”

Hager has been a co-host on Today with Hoda & Jenna for a year now, following the departure of longtime host Kathie Lee Gifford.