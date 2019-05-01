‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb Reveals Whether She Is Open to Third Child After Recent Adoption

TODAY show host Hoda Kotb has revealed whether she is open to a third child after her recent adoption.

In April, Kotb announced that she had adopted a second child, a little girl named Hope Catherine. The infant joins big sister Haley Joy, who is 2 years old.

Recently, the TODAY host admitted that she is open to adopting a third child, saying, “I come from three, so I think the door’s still open.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kotb shared that this was much different than when she adopted Haley.

“I forgot everything!” she told the outlet exclusively. “I was like, ‘How do you hold the baby? How do you feed a baby? How do you swaddle?’ I was googling swaddling and — you’re not going to believe this — how to put on pajamas.”

“I just can’t believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house. I’m just overwhelmed with joy,” the 54-year-old journalist added.

Kotb went on to share the differences in parenting the two girls, explaining, “My first time around, I spent my whole time going, ‘I got it! I got it!’ I didn’t know what to expect with two.”

She then added, “All of a sudden, with two kids, you’re like, ‘Wait, baby one is crying, baby two needs to be put down. Hope is hungry, Haley needs me.’ I was always like, ‘I have to fix it! Here I come.’ Now I’m just like, ‘Haley’s safe. She’s good. The baby’s going to eat in a minute. She’ll be okay.’”

Kotb also opened up about how much her two daughters have helped her unearth how much of a capacity for love she really, has, confessing, “I felt like, before Haley came, I’d had an average life. She stepped in it, my heart exploded. And then, all of a sudden, this little girl Hope steps in and you realize how much room there is in there.”

“You think you’re topped out,” she continued. “But your heart’s ability to expand blows my mind.”

The new issue of PEOPLE with Kotb on the cover will hit newsstands this Friday.