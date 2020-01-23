‘Today’ Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Shares Tender New Photos of Baby Hal

Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager is loving life as a mom-of-three. Months after welcoming her son, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, into the world, the TV host posted a slideshow of photos of her little one and wrote an incredibly adorable caption to boot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager) on Jan 22, 2020 at 6:35am PST

“I’m in Love with my little man,” Bush Hager captioned the cute set of snaps. “Woke up today early just to watch him sleep…still can’t believe he is mine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bush Hager welcomed her third child with husband Henry Hager in August. The couple also shares two daughters, Mila and Poppy. At the time, Jenna shared on Today that her son was named with his father in mind and that her daughters were the ones to give him his nickname of “Hal.” Her little one’s middle name, Harold, is in honor of her maternal grandfather, Harold Welch.

“We weren’t exactly sure about the name,” Jenna said, calling in to Today to share the happy news. “Then his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.’”

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George,” she added. Jenna went on to note that her father, former President George W. Bush, was just joking and that he assured her that Hal “was a cool name.”

Bush Hager also described that she had the full support of her family at the hospital after giving birth to Hal.

“My whole family came,” the Today host shared. “My sister came the first day with donuts, which I don’t think you’re supposed to eat right after a C-section, but I went for it. And then Mila and Poppy came and picked him out in the nursery, and they’re just crazy about him. … The girls are so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own.”

“It was so beautiful,” she went on to share about her daughters’ reaction to having a baby brother. “Poppy told him that she loved him and then asked, ‘When we can bring him home?’ … They’re crazy about him.”

The former First Daughter went on to tell the Today audience that having her third child helped put everything into perspective.

“I feel good. I feel happy,” she said. “You know, I think when you’re holed up in a hospital room with a newborn and you see the joy and the light in his eyes, you realize this is what life is for — to make the world better for our little babes.”