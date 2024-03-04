TLC's Chilli Just Became a Grandmother

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas may still look like a 20-something out of the 90s, but she just received the ultimate promotion in her family: grandmother. The TLC singer's son, Tron Austin, who she shares with her longtime ex-boyfriend, producer Dallas Austin, announced on his Instagram account that he and his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, just welcomed their first child. Tron, 26, couldn't be happier. "We are officially parents!!" he captioned an Instagram post of a photo of him, his wife, and newborn daughter from a hospital bed. The baby girl came early, and via c-section, which Tron noted was scary. "She went into an emergency C-section at 1 p.m. our nerves were high and our anxiety was through the roof," he continued. "Despite all of that she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl!!" He later shared a photo of the newborn in a hospital crib facing black and white images, which he noted were newborn brain development exercises, and credits his wife for giving their daughter an early start.

The two began dating in 2018. It appears the baby was not born in America. In his daughter Luna's birthday announcement, Tron added: "I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first! Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family! This is a dream come true."

Their journey to parenthood was not an easy one. In 2023, he announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post and revealed that his wife underwent two HSG procedures, an egg retrieval, a hysteroscopy, and a miscarriage.

Chilli is happy and in love also. Last Fall, she confirmed she's dating Boy Meets World staple, Matthew Lawrence. They recently celebrated his birthday together with a trip to Jamaica.