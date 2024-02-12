Chilli's Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence and Ex Usher Share Special Day

Chilli, the C in supergroup TLC, shared a heartfelt birthday message to her beau, Matthew Lawrence. The "Waterfalls" singer took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 11, captioning a photo of them cuddled up, "HAPPY ADVENTUROUS BIRTHDAY, my Love." Lawrence responded in the comments, "Thank you" alongside a heart emoji, kiss-faced emoji, and party hat emoji." The two began seeing each other romantically in November 2022, three months after Chilli's rep told media outlets the two were "just friends" when they stepped out together in Hawaii. Since then, they've flaunted their love online. And fans are happy for the couple, after Lawrence went through a public divorce with Cheryl Burke, and Chilli's woes in love have been well documented. As it turns out, her most famous ex, Usher, hit the stage as the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performer on the same day as her new boo's birthday.

Usher and Chilli dated from 2001 to 2003, with Chilli appearing in his music video for his hit, "U Got It Bad." Despite their nine-year age difference, the two were very much in love, holding hands on red carpets and gushing over one another publicly. Their breakup was rumored to be due to infidelity, which Chilli eventually spoke about and confirmed.

"I never thought of him cheating, I don't know … I didn't expect anything like that from him because of how much we loved each other," she said at the time, as Huffington Post reports. She discovered that he began dating someone else while they were on a break. "I kept hearing about it, then I went to him and I asked him and he admitted it. You know I just, I felt like a fool, I felt like everybody knew something and I didn't, and I'm just now finding out," she added.

Despite such, she refers to Usher as her first love, and the greatest of her life aside from having her son. In a VH1 special, she said firmly that if they hadn't broken up, her then-reality series would've been titled "What Chilli Has, instead of What Chilli Wants."

Usher has married three times since their split. He is a proud father of four.