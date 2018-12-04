‘The Walking Dead’ Star Steven Yeun and Wife Joana Pak Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Baby number two is on the way for The Walking Dead actor Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak.

Pak showed off her baby bump in a mirror selfie she shared on Instagram on Monday. In the photo, she pulled up her long-sleeved shirt to reveal her growing belly. She captioned the post with a series of family-themed emojis.

In addition to many of Pak’s nearly 100,000 followers, several Walking Dead cast members congratulated the couple.

“Yay! So cute!” wrote showrunner Angela Kang.

Star Norman Reedus, who recently became a dad for the first time, left four red heart emojis in the comments.

Michael Traynor, who also appeared on the series, left two raised hand emojis and a red heart.

Many of Pak’s followers left congratulatory comments as well.

“Congratulations!!!! So exciting!!” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations,” one fan wrote. “A new little Steven / little Glenn.”

“Wow! Another baby!” someone else said.

Pak and Yuen are also parents to son Jude Malcolm, who they welcomed on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017. Pak, a photographer, shared the first image of him a few days after he was born. In the black and white photo, his head tilted back and his mouth gaped open as he took a nap. She captioned the photo with a simple peace sign emoji.

The couple tied the knot in a hilltop wedding in Los Angeles in December 2016 after dating for seven years. The celebration mixed together elements of their heritage with their own tastes. Walking Dead stars like Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Chandler Riggs and Sarah Wayne Callies attended.

In order to keep the ceremony “very relaxed and focused on a greater message of love,” Yeun told Martha Stewart Weddings that they didn’t focus too much on religion.

Yeun, 34, and Pak, 32, often share glimpses into their personal lives on social media. Yeun shared a birthday tribute to Oak in October, calling her the “mvp” in the caption of a photo of her and Jude enjoying some time outdoors.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez / Contributor / Getty