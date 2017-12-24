‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Debuts First Pic of Newborn

The View co-host Sara Haines just welcomed her second child on Saturday, and now she is showing her off to the world.

Haines shared the below selfie of the newborn, Sandra Grace Shifrin, being held by the ABC personality and her husband, Max Shifrin.

“She’s here!!!” Haines wrote. “Today we met our little Christmas package – Sandra Grace Shifrin (named after my mom). She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces. We can’t decide who she looks like, but we’ll keep her anyway.”

Fans of The View are loving the glimpse of the infant, as the photo has racked up more than 34,000 likes.

The couple, who married in Nov. 2014 previously had a son, Alec Richard Shifrin, together.