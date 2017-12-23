‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby Girl

The View co-host Sara Haines has given birth to her second child.

Haines and her husband Max Shifrin welcomed a daughter, Sandra Grace Shifrin, on Saturday. The couple previously had a son, Alec Richard Shifrin, together.

The couple’s first daughter, who was named after Haines’ mother, weighed 7 lbs. and 2 oz. at birth.

Producers behind Haines’ show took to Instagram to congratulate the the host.

“We can’t wait to meet her — and wish Sara and family [Happy Holidays] with their new bundle of joy,” a show representative wrote.