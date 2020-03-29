‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Addresses Remarks From Fans Suggesting Pregnancy Will ‘Soften’ Her

In case you missed it, Meghan McCain announced some major news last Sunday — she and her husband, The Ferderalist co-founder Ben Domenech, are going to have their first child together. Following the news, plenty of fans have congratulated the View co-host. But, as she related on Twitter on Saturday, she has also received a slew of messages from users who have said that they hope pregnancy “softens” her. Unsurprisingly, McCain had plenty to say about those messages.

On Twitter, McCain addressed those who have said that they hope that her pregnancy “softens” her by issuing an empowered response. She wrote that those messages have made her “beyond depressed” over how they apparently view strong women. The outspoken TV personality ended her tweet by writing that she is exactly who she is and “I like it that way.” The View co-host’s post comes nearly a week after she first announced the positive news about her pregnancy to her fans.

So many people commenting they hope pregnancy “softens me” makes me beyond depressed for how we view strong, tough, empowered women. Also, I’m 35, I am who I am and I like it that way. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2020

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote at the time. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

McCain went on to write that she would be self-isolating with her doctors’ advice in mind and that she would be appearing on The View via satellite.

“I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew,” she continued. “I also want to acknowledge the heroes – the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, fireman and military – who are on the front lines of this fight. Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View.”

“She and her family are very excited by the news,” a source close to McCain told PEOPLE shortly after she revealed the news. “But right now, she’s finding strength at her role at The View. She knows her most important responsibility is to inform Americans to stay home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”