‘The Odd Couple’s Lindsay Sloane Is Expecting Baby No. 2

(Photo: Twitter / @followingtips1)

Lindsay Sloane is pregnant with her second child!

The Odd Couple actress shared the exciting news with PEOPLE on Saturday at the 6th Annual Santa’s Secret Workshop in West Hollywood, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sloane and her husband Dar Rollins are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Maxwell. The 39-year-old actress, who is expecting another daughter, is due next summer and admits the beginning of her pregnancy wasn’t easy.

“I did not feel good in the beginning,” she said. “I was also working and trying to hide it … Our sweet costumer was helping me hide it.It doesn’t make any sense [that] the part you feel the worst is where you can’t really tell people about it. You can’t get any sympathy and you just feel terrible.”

“I was also just I basically felt hungover without the fun night before,” the actress said. “I felt hungover for three months.”

Although the couple had planned for baby no. 2, they were shocked with how “easy” it was to get pregnant.

“I guess people say you are so lucky it happened so quick at this age,” she said, adding, “[Maxwell’s] going to have a little sister.She’s very excited.”

Maxwell is already loving on her baby sister. “She’s been so kind and loving with the baby coming and it just makes my heart so full,” Sloane said. “She kisses my stomach every night. She wants to sing lullabies to her all the time. This little baby is very lucky to have her as a big sister.”