‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Proposes to Girlfriend Amidst Her Pregnancy

The Masked Singer’s Mo Gilligan is engaged and is about to be a new dad. The UK judge revealed his secret girlfriend had his son just weeks ago, per The Sun.

He asked, Taia Tulher, his girlfriend of two years, for her hand in marriage ahead of the birth of their first child together. Outside of his work on The Masked Singer, he is a comedian and host.

Tulher is a model and wellness influencer. She was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger in pictures on her Instagram account. Per a source, Gilligan pulled out all the tricks to make the proposal special.

“Mo went the full nine yards in proposing to Taia but kept quiet about it publicly. They have been telling friends that they are engaged and everyone is really happy for them,” the source said. “He and Taia are so in love and really excited to be starting a family together. They already live together in London so it felt like the natural next step to get engaged.”

Regarding a wedding date, there’s currently reportedly no rush. “There aren’t immediate plans for a wedding yet, though. The baby will keep their hands full for a while,” the source said.

The news comes after it was revealed that Gilligan fathered a son with another woman last year. He had a son named Rudy with model Selina Christoforou, 35, in January 2024.

As to how he ended up with two women pregnant at the same time, fans have been shocked. “Mo met Selina after messaging her on social media and they hung out casually for a few months,” the source said of his secret love child. “She found out she was pregnant in May 2023 and it was quite a shock for them both because they’d been fairly careful. But she wanted to have the baby, despite the fact they weren’t actually a couple. She adores their son and Mo sees him semi-regularly. Now he’s about to become a dad for a second time and he’s over the moon,” the source added in a previous report from The Sun.