‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Expecting First Child

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski and her husband Tim Loden are expecting their first child. The 35-year-old shared the good news on Instagram Friday.

Strahovski posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama,” she wrote in the caption. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Strahovski and Loden married in 2017 in Northern California, months before the 2017 Emmys.

“We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, it was ridiculously hot, but we had a great time,” Strahovski told E! News in September 2017.

“We all made it through and did some dancing. It was fantastic,” Loden added.

The Australian actress is best known for her role as Sarah Walker on NBC’s cult hit Chuck. She also starred as Hannah McKay on Showtime’s Dexter and as Kate Morgan in Fox’s 24: Live Another Day. She now stars as the hated Serena Joy Waterford on Hulu’s acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale.

In an interview with Backstage, Strahovski stressed she is not like Serena in real life.

“When it’s that awful, I always feel better about the scene or the situation if I say, ‘I’m so sorry that I’m going to have to do this, this, and this,’” Strahovski said. “I’m not Serena. I’m a different person. I got paranoid that everyone [would think], She’s really like her character.”

Strahovski agreed that her character is “despicable.”

“I think everyone finds her despicable, and you hate her,” Strahovski continued. “Then you have moments when you feel sorry for her, but you still hate her. She’s despicable. Yes, she’s a strong woman. She’s powerful, she is smart, you could say all those things and maybe feel like there are some redeeming qualities there, but, really, when you step back and you look at the whole package, it just isn’t redeeming at all.”

Bruce Miller, who created the series, called Strahovski a “wonderfully challenging actress.”

“Hopefully, [this season will] leave you as an even wetter noodle at the end of it, [with] those long, horrible pauses waiting for Serena to smack you across the head,” Miller told Backstage.

New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, which co-stars Elisabeth Moss and Joseph Fiennes, are posted on Hulu Wednesdays. The series is based on Margaret Awtood’s novel.

Photo credit: Instagram/Yvonne Strahovski