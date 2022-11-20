'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Goes Blonde in New Photos

Jenelle Evans is blonde. The MTV reality star shared her new hairstyle in an Instagram post. "After 4 hours.. this masterpiece was complete by @ktina29 ! We stripped out the pink which left perfect blonde highlights. Added overall highlights and a money piece in front. Lastly, touched up roots to dark brown. I've been to her for years in the past, and she has always known my hair the best. I couldn't love my hair more than I ever have in my life! THANK YOU A MILLION!" she wrote.

The Teen Mom 2 alum has been having ongoing health issues as of late, which she's been open about. She recently chatted with In Touch Weekly about how she's coping amid continued tests. "Around one year ago, I was referred to a lung doctor by my neurologist due to shortness of breath and also going to the ER in March 2022 for a high 'D-Dimer test,' which is inflammation in your heart," she said. "Upon meeting my lung doc he noticed wheezing. From there I had a whole lung work up, and he suggested I go to a heart doctor instead since my results were normal. Had a heart workup and it was normal as well."

She says she has been having "trouble breathing" and underwent a "procedure called a bronchoscopy. "[My lung doctor] noticed a spot on my right lung and also took four biopsies all around both lungs and one in my throat," she explained. "The right lung biopsy came back as 'laden lipid macrophages', which is due to aspiration of food or liquid while you're sleeping. I have esophagus dysmotility order as well, so we are thinking it might be causing my issues."

Evans was introduced to fans on 16 & Pregnant before going onto star in Teen Mom for a decade. She's a mom of three. Her struggles with parenting and in her romantic relationships have been heavily documented.