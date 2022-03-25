‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Rushed to Hospital With Chest Pains

Jenelle Evans is opening up about complications from her latest medical diagnosis. The diagnosis comes after Evans spent a full day in the hospital while undergoing tests and observation for severe chest pain. The Teen Mom 2 album first shared the news to her Instagram followers in a story on Friday, March 25. “WAS IN THE HOSPITAL ALL DAY YESTERDAY FOR CHEST PAIN,” she wrote. “PLEASE JUST SEND PRAYERS. THANKS!” At the time, she did not elaborate on the diagnosis, noting: “I’LL EXPLAIN LATER, TOO MUCH TO TYPE.”

In early March, Evans spoke with E! News regarding being diagnosed with fibromyalgia. The condition causes widespread muscle pain and cannot be cured. But Evans is hopeful that she can be on a better path to health.

“I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot,” she said. “I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me. I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition. For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick. “My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Evans, a mother of three, said that she experiences good days and bad days. However, she informs her children of how she’s feeling, especially on days when she isn’t feeling her best.

“I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia,” she shared. “Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days.”