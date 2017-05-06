‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shares Startling Image of Daughter, Asks to ‘Say a Prayer’

My sunshine everyyyday!🙌🏼💗 #sayaprayer #night 💋 A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on May 4, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Teen Mom 2 star, Leah Messer has been quite open about her daughter Ali’s health struggles on the MTV show, revealing the 7-year-old was diagnosed at birth with muscular dystrophy.

While Ali’s health has declined in recent years, the young girl has resorted to now using a wheelchair — an experience Messer told Radar Online that her daughter is adjusting well to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is so much happier,” Messer said this week. “She comes home and she’s like, ‘Mommy, I use my wheelchair now.’ She feels so good.”

While Ali might be on the mend and trying her best to catch up to twin Aleeah “Gracie” and little sister Addie, 4, Messer took to Instagram Thursday to share a snapshot of the two of them that was a bit jarring to fans and had them fearing the worst.

MORE: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Ex Jeremy Calvert Makes Admission About Ex-Fiancé

Sharing an image of Ali hooked up to tubes and wrapped in bandages around her face, the 25-year-old mom captioned, “My sunshine everyday.” Additionally, she used the hashtag “say a prayer.”

Fans complied of course, sending well wishes and prayers, but not without wondering what had happened and questioning the once “teen mom.”

The selfie, which garnered more than 40,000 likes on Instagram and nearly a 1,000 comments might just be a false alarm though. A day prior to the photo being posted on Instagram, Messer offered a clue about her daughter’s medical condition, along with the reason for all those bandages and tubes.

“Ali wants to cancel her sleep test study and be the audio gal,” she joked in a photo of the little girl playing with film equipment, likely related to the MTV reality show. “What do you guys think?”

Ali wants to cancel her sleep test study and be the audio gal. What do you guys think? 🤔 She’s toooo stinking cute😍 A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on May 4, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a sleep study has patients go to sleep in labs often designed to look like a bedroom. While they sleep, measurements are taken of the brain and heart activity, along with eye and limb movements that are usually interpreted by a sleep expert.

On Saturday, Messer took to Instagram to share a video but did not address the reason she asked for prayers the day before. Instead, she and her daughters goofed around, while she called them “drama queens.”

[H/T Facebook / Teen Mom 2]

Related:

Fans Think ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry May Have Revealed Her Baby Daddy’s Name

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares a Glimpse Into Her Relationship Status

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jeremy Calvert’s Ex Fiancée Accuses Him of Cheating With Her Best Friend