‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares a Glimpse Into Her Relationship Status

Little one 💕 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry is getting ready to give birth to her third child this summer, but from the looks of it, she is taking matters of parenthood into her own hands.

The 25-year-old mother of two has been chronicling her pregnancy adventures with fans and followers on Twitter, but after a recent tweet from a fan that highlighted the question on everyone's mind on whether or not she will get back with her third baby daddy, it appears Lowry already has her mind set.

After a fan asked if she is someone who is better off being single or just not found what they were looking for, Lowry pointed out it was a good question and revealed, "I think I'm meant to be single at this point."

@csimako That's a good question. I think I'm meant to be single at this point — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 21, 2017

It's been previously reported that Lowry's third baby daddy is a friend she briefly dated, but it seems like now the pregnant reality star will be raising baby number three all on her own.

Earlier this month, Lowry putting nasty rumors to rest after many accused of her creating her own sex tape, telling fans and critics, "Is this for real? Who comes up with this sh-t?" She later added, "Y'all aren't seeing any sex tapes of me. [I don't know] where people come up with these rumors."

