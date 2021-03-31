Tarek El Moussa Shares Adorable Way Daughter Taylor Helped Heather Rae Young Proposal (Exclusive)

✖

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are busy preparing for their big day. While they still have many wedding details left to plan, they couldn't be more excited about saying "I do." During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com (which you can watch above), the couple shared how El Moussa's two children, Taylor and Braydon, are feeling about the pair's upcoming wedding. The Flip or Flop star even opened up about how his daughter played a majorly adorable role in keeping their initial engagement plans under wraps.

After dating for a year, El Moussa popped the question to Young in July 2020 during their anniversary celebration in Catalina Island, California. As he explained to PopCulture.com, he had one person clued in to all of the engagement details: his daughter, Taylor. El Moussa explained, "Oh my gosh, I was so nervous because I told Taylor that I was gonna ask Heather to marry me before I did it. And she's 9 years old, and I was like, 'Just don't rat daddy out, make sure you keep this a secret. Baby, you got to be real quiet.' And she did so good." He went on to say that, on the morning that he was going to propose, Taylor "played it off perfectly" as she didn't let any details slip to Young that day.

"Oh, she's good," Young added. "I remember that morning, and her and Tarek were upstairs, and she came down; I was making breakfast, and she did not even blink an eye. She didn't act like anything [was going on]." Of course, now that they're deep into wedding planning, the kids are definitely excited about the big day. According to the soon-to-be husband and wife, Taylor's especially excited about the numerous roles that she'll get to play in the wedding. When asked about what roles Braydon and Taylor will have, El Moussa replied, "Whatever they want! They're in charge."

"Taylor has a few roles. She'll say, 'I'm a bridesmaid, and I'm also the flower girl,'" Young explained. "So, we're not doing a traditional wedding. We're not having a wedding party. Obviously, the kids will be involved. We'll probably have them stand up there with us. And Braydon will match daddy, and Taylor will match me. We're gonna involve them, and it will be really cute." While the couple isn't sure whether they want their wedding day to be filmed, you can rest assured that they'll be capturing the special moments for their fans to see. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more on El Moussa, Young, and all of their exciting projects.