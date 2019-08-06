Suri Cruise and Mom Katie Holmes Enjoy Night out Seeing Moulin Rouge on Broadway

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise tend to stay out of the spotlight, but the mother/daughter duo is occasionally spotted out in New York City.

On Aug. 3, Holmes and Suri, 13, headed to the theater, with the pair taking in a showing of Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfield Theatre. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair can be seen waiting in line outside the theater ahead of the show, with Holmes in a patch-print button down dress with a brown belt and brown strappy sandals and her daughter in flowing floral-printed dress with pink sandals.

Two days later, the actress and her daughter were seen visiting the School of Law at Fordham University in the Bronx, and this summer the two have also been snapped on their way to yoga class, doing some shopping in SoHo and heading to dinner to celebrate Suri’s birthday.

“Suri is a great kid,” a source who has worked with Holmes told Us Weekly. “She is so sweet and well-mannered. She’s extremely polite and respectful. She’s just a good girl who is a joy to be around. Katie has done things right with her because she’s very grounded and down to earth. She doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all. She’s kind and she always shows gratitude.”

The source added that Suri is “a normal tween.”

“She loves pop music and fashion and hanging out with her friends,” they said. “She’s into ballet and dancing. That’s one of her favorite hobbies. She’s curious and loves to learn. She does well in school.”

Holmes shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, who is a Scientologist. Because of his religion, Cruise cannot have a relationship with his daughter as she does not follow the practice, ex-Scientologist Samantha Domingo told Us Weekly.

The last time Cruise was seen with his daughter was 2013, one year after Holmes filed for divorce. Domingo claims that the meetup was “just for appearances” and that the actor is “not allowed” to have a relationship with Suri.

“Maybe he did it for a photo op to make it seem like he was connected so he wouldn’t be criticized,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the Church of Scientology denied Domingo’s claims, which she referred to as “fiction,” and added, “Everything about your inquiry misrepresents the Church of Scientology, its practices, and the lifestyle of its ministry.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney