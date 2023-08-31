'Summer House' Stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Reportedly Call off Engagement

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carle Radke have called off their engagement less than three months before they were set to be married in Mexico. Neither of the Bravo stars have officially commented on the news, but Entertainment Tonight confirmed the split Thursday amid rumors that the two had broken up on camera.

"Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," multiple sources told the outlet. Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, have yet to delete any photos with one another from their social media pages and still follow one another on Instagram.

Two weeks before their split, Hubbard was the guest of honor at a garden party-themed bridal shower held at Moxy East Village's Cathédrale in New York City. Also in attendance at the party were Hubbard's Summer House co-stars Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher.

Hubbard and Radke met during Season 1 of Summer House, which debuted in 2017, and would go on to be close friends until October 2021, when they took their relationship to another level. In January 2022, they confirmed their romance publicly, and less than a year later, in August 2022, Hubbard and Radke revealed they had gotten engaged.

"YOOOOOOO #AThousandTimesYes," the two wrote under their joint engagement announcement after Radke popped the question on Dune Beach in Southampton, New York – a moment that played out later on Season 7 of Summer House. Their engagement was met with skepticism from many of the couple's Summer House co-stars, including Hubbard's longtime friend Danielle Olivera, who expressed that she thought the couple was moving too fast.

Hubbard brushed off the concerns, writing in August on Instagram, "My advice: Never give up on that fairytale kind of love! (Sorry to be sappy, but f*ck it's hard not to be right now)." Then a month after their engagement, Hubbard celebrated their upcoming nuptials, calling it the "biggest moment of [their] lives yet" on Instagram. "I'm still not over it! I can't wait to marry you my love!" she continued.