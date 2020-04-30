Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Wife Ariana Welcome Baby Boy

✖

Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley and his wife Ariana are officially parents! The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed son Lydon Igby Whibley to the family last month, they both announced on their respective Instagram accounts on March 1. The little one marks their first child together.

News of the little one’s arrival was celebrated by fans, many of whom flocked to the comments section of both the Sum 41 star and Ariana's posts. In one comment, a fan wrote that they were “so f–ing happy” for the couple, a sentiment that was echoed by several others, including one person who wrote that they were "screeching rn Im so happy." Several more commented that the couple were going to make "great parents," while others speculated about the meaning of little Lydon Igby’s name, one person wondering if he was "named after Johnny rotten" while another asked if he was "named after John Lydon from the sex pistols."

So far, the couple haven’t dished any further details about their newborn, including the significance of his name or his exact date of birth. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, they have been getting in plenty of family time as they self-quarantine at home amid lockdowns. In a March 21 post, Ariana praised the amazing father Whibley has become when celebrating his birthday in an emotional post.

"h a p p y b i r t h d a y d e r y c k," she began. "You are the most amazing man I know and Lydon and I are so beyond lucky to have you watching over us. You have always been the perfect partner and now you are an incredible father. This birthday has definitely been strange with all that's happening, but you didn't let it spoil your day. You are my hero and my everything Deryck and I love being stuck in the house with you and our son."

Meanwhile, in his own post, Whibley revealed that he was eager to show his little guy the world. On March 23, the new dad posted a sweet picture of him and Lyndon enjoying some fresh air, writing that "practicing social distancing (which is very important!) doesn't mean you can’t get out and take a nice walk."