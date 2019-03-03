‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Teases Playdates With Former Co-Star Meghan Markle’s Baby at ‘Her House’

Meghan Markle has some time before she welcomes her first child with Prince Harry, but the little one already has an important playdate in the books.

The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams opened up about his plans to introduce his baby girl to Meghan’s baby, and the playdates they hopefully will have soon.

“Maybe at her house,” Adams joked to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a little bigger.”

The actor and his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, recently welcomed a daughter in October 2018, and told the outlet he has not yet shared any parenting tips with the new member of the British Royal Family.

“We’ve shared exactly zero tips with her, because I don’t think Meghan needs any tips about anything,” he said.

“She looks like she knows what she’s doing,” Bellisario added, as the couple attended the Good for a Laugh benefit at the Coronet in Los Angeles Friday night.

Adams revealed he has not talked to Markle since she announced her pregnancy, then sharing a message of congratulations to his former onscreen wife.

“But Meghan, I’m super happy for you. It’s the greatest thing that will ever happen to you, having a baby, so we hope everybody’s happy and healthy,” he said via the publication.

Markle recently spent some time in Morocco along with Prince Harry, before the Duchess begins to reduce her royal duties as she prepares to welcome her first child due in the spring.

While Adams hopes the kids will inspire a reunion with Markle, the Duchess will likely not make an appearance during the upcoming final season of the USA Network series.

Series creator Aaron Korsh said shortly after news of the show’s final season broke that the actress would likely not have time to reprise her role for show’s swan song.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” Korsh said at the time. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

Adams, who also exited the series at the end of the seventh season along with Markle, previously said he would be open to coming back.

“I had discussed with Patrick [J. Adams], when he left, the possibility of coming back, and we both decided if the time was right, and he was up for it, and he had the time, that we would do it,” Korsh said, his statement matching his previous words that “you can’t contemplate it without contemplating bringing Mike back. We’re contemplating it and we’ll see where we land.”

The final season of Suits is expected to premiere later in 2019.