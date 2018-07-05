Steph and Ayesha Curry Welcome Third Child

Steph and Ayesha Curry just welcomed baby number three to their family!

The 29-year-old gave birth to a son, Canon W. Jack Curry, alongside her NBA star husband on Monday, she announced Wednesday with a sweet family photo.

“My heart is FULL,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white pic of daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, holding their new baby brother. “God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

She added the hashtag, “my man” with the laughing and heart eyes emoji.

The Warriors player also posted a picture of the little boy on his Instagram account, captioning it, “On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry.”

The couple first announced that they were expecting another baby in February with an adorable post on social media.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?!” Ayesha wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a shirt reading “Preggers.” “Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie!”

Ayesha’s pregnancy has been tough at times, however. In April, she revealed on Instagram that she had been to the hospital a number of times during her pregnancy.

“6 down 3 to go! Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again! Pray that it sticks for me y’all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how it’s felt.)” She wrote. “I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot.”

Fans were thrilled to hear about the baby news, and congratulated the couple in the comments of their Instagrams.

“Congrats Steph! May he be a blessed one! And it won’t hurt if he got a good J too [tears of joy emoji],” one fan joked about Steph’s basketball prowess.

Another added, “Congratulations!!! May God continue to Bless you and your beautiful family [prayer hands emoji].”

Best to the growing family! Keep those baby pictures coming!

Photo credit: Instagram/Ayesha Curry, Instagram/Steph Curry