Startling Possible Development in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Emerges

An alleged ransom note for Savannah Guthrie’s beloved mother Nancy, 84, has been discovered, per TMZ. Arizona investigators are investigating what they say is potentially a kidnapping of the journalist’s mother.

Nancy was last seen at her home in the upscale community on Saturday evening by her daughter after returning from a dinner around 9:30 pm. When she didn’t attend a church service the following morning, friends alerted her family, who checked in on her home before contacting authorities.

Investigators say Nancy was taken from her home in the middle of the night. Blood and DNA evidence found at the door of her residence has been reported. It’s also been reported that her front door was forcibly entered into.

The note, which was sent to TMZ Tuesday morning, demands a specific and large amount of Bitcoin. The amount is in the millions, and the note demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address. The address has been confirmed to be a Bitcoin address.

There is a deadline connected to the alleged ransom … and an element of “or else.” TMZ reporters said Nancy was wearing an item mentioned in the note, while the note says she was not wearing it. The alleged ransom note also describes another item the sender says was damaged at Nancy’s Tucson-area home.

TMZ sent the note to the Arizona police, who confirm they are in receipt of the note and investigating all leads. The search for Nancy continues as her family and local authorities have pleaded with the public that if there’s anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts to please come forward. She has some medical issues, but is described as alert with no cognitive issues.

Savannah, 54, did not appear on the Today show this week thus far. She is with her family in Arizona while police investigate. On Monday night, she took to Instagram to ask her followers to “please pray.”