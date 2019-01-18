‘Spy Kids’ Star Alexa PenaVega Expecting Second Child With Husband Carlos

Alexa PenaVega and her husband, Carlos’ family is growing by one.

The former Spy Kids star announced Thursday she is expecting her second child with husband of four years.

“Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!” the 30-year-old actress captioned a family photo, featuring their 2-year-old son, Ocean, sleeping in his stroller. “Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!”

Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner pic.twitter.com/gD84vylVO2 — Alexa PenaVega (@alexavega) January 17, 2019

“Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!!” PenaVega added, with the photo showing her holding a a positive Clear blue pregnancy test.. “Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner.”

Carlos, who is a former member of boy band Big Time Rush, also shared his excitement for baby no. 2 on social media with a photo of the couple leaning in for a kiss as he held up the pregnancy test, PEOPLE reports. The image also shows Alexa holding a photo of their sonogram on her phone.

“It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family!” Carlos wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

“This year we will officially be able to say we have ‘kids’! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!!” he shared. “Let the journey begin!!! #ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed.”

Fans of the celebrity couple took to the comments section of the photo to congratulate them on the new baby.

“OH MY GOD !!!! Congratulations Carlos and Alexa,” one user commented.

“Congratulations on getting your beautiful family.. God bless you guys,” another added.

PenaVega and Carlos tied the knot in January 2014. The couple welcomed their first son, Ocean in December 2016.

Prior to giving birth to her first child, PenaVega revealed she had difficulty getting pregnant.

“We tried to get pregnant for a good six months without luck. When it’s not working, you think, ‘Is there something wrong with me?”” she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby at the time.

“I struggled with an eating disorder when I was younger. It was a big part of my life, and I was worried that I wasn’t getting pregnant because of some long-term damage from what I’d put my body through,” she admitted. “Even though my doctor said I was healthy, I felt so guilty about it.”

