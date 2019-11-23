‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Twins With Daughter in New Photo Following FX Ousting

Kurt Sutter posted a side-by-side photo of himself and his daughter on Instagram this week in the wake of his firing from Mayans M.C. Fans of the Sons of Anarchy creator know Esme Sutter well, and they were pleased to see her getting face time with her dad.

“Who wore it better?” Sutter asked alongside his post this week.

The picture showed both himself and Esme rocking a knitted winter hat made to look like a bear. The ears and snout were gray, with black facial features against a white cap. braided tassles dangled from each side.

"Who wore it better? #foresmewithloveandsqualor #sunvalleyidaho"

The family resemblance between the two was impossible to miss. Sutter and Esme even wore similar glasses, though his had much thicker frames. The screenwriter’s wild long hair curled out from under his hat while Esme’s was more tame.

Fans flooded the posts with comments, telling Sutter that he and Esme were “adorable” together. One of the top comments even came from Emilio Rivera, who plays El Padrino on Mayans M.C.

“Esme, but you Came in with a close second Brother,” he told Sutter.

Sutter shares Esme with his wife Katey Sagal, who played Gemma Teller Morrow on Sons of Anarchy. The two got married in 2004, and had Esme in 2007 through a surrogate mother. Fans have been loving the increase in family time on social media — the silver lining of his firing.

Sutter was the co-creator and co-showrunner of Mayans M.C., the spinoff of his beloved biker drama. He was fired last month, with The Hollywood Reporter writing that there were complaints about his “abrasive” and “unprofessional” behavior.

Sutter thinks otherwise, as he has claimed openly on social media. He has alluded to FX’s new parent company, Disney, as the real culprit.

“I feel obliged to tell fans that after I was let go, days before it aired, without my knowledge, the S/N changed the ending of the S2 finale,” he tweeted earlier this month. “Beyond the disrespect and WGA violation, the change is dishearteningly indicative of the new regime — they dumbed it down and made it safe.“

The tweet was deleted shortly after, as was the equally cryptic follow-up.

“Like my final cut of S2, my last tweet has disappeared into unknown mythological ethos. Like all of you, I am terrified,” it read.

In spite of Sutter’s firing, Mayans fans are in luck, as the show has been renewed for a third season next year.