Some Duggar Kids Regret Having Children So Soon After Marriage, Jason Says

Not all Duggar kids reportedly are happy about starting a family so quickly after accepting holy matrimony. Just ask Jason and Maddie Grace Duggar.

In a video posted to their YouTube channel recently, the young couple answered fan questions about their relationship and plans to start their own family. They wed just six months ago.

They’re taking a different approach to having kids, courtesy of watching their older siblings. “We do not want to have kids for a while,” Maddie Grace said, per The Ashley. “I love kids but I don’t want any right now, and I want to savor this and just get to know each other.”

Jason’s own experience of being one of 19 kids has made him consider delaying the process. “I do love that my parents, I think that their calling really was having all 19 kids, I really do believe that, and they’re such incredible parents, but for us, we also want to enjoy every stage that the Lord has us in,” he said. “We want to be able to travel too, travel around the world, do a bunch of things, and it’s tough to do that when you have kids.”

Jason alleges some of their siblings also wish they did things differently. “Even some of the couples in my family have said, ‘Hey, we wish that we maybe would have maybe waited a little bit, that way we could travel and do different things,’ and so that’s something we both really want to do,” Jason explained.

Traveling is at the top of the new couple’s list. They honeymooned in Greece and Italy and plan to return to Europe for their first anniversary. Jason said he’d also like to visit all 50 states and Israel with his wife.

Regarding how many kids they’d like to have, that’s up in the air. “I would say my max is six, and that’s pushing it,” Maddie Grace said. “I mean, we did get the question, ‘Do you guys want 19 kids?’ Absolutely not.”