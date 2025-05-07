Major Tyler Perry Show Is Getting a Spinoff

BET+ is counting on more Tyler Perry, on Monday officially greenlighting the second Sistas spinoff series Divorced Sistas.

Created, executive produced, written, and directed by Perry under Tyler Perry Studios, the series is set to premiere on BET on Monday, June 9, the day of the 2025 BET Awards, and will be available to stream on BET+ beginning Tuesday, June 10.

“Divorced Sistas is a story of resilience and the power of female friendship,” Perry said in a statement. “It is my hope that audiences will fall in love with these dynamic characters, and that they will be able to explore their own personal truths about healing and love in the process. I’m excited to launch this brand new show, and proud to do it on BET’s biggest night of the year and in their 45th year of programming!”

Per an official logline, the show “follows five close friends—Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette—as they navigate life, love, and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage, and dating. As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood.”

The ensemble cast includes LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Khadeen Indréa (Ellis Ever After), Porscha Coleman (Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!), Briana Price (Step Up: High Water), Jennifer Sears (Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Funeral), RonReaco Lee (Survivor’s Remorse), DeVon Franklin (Kingdom Business), Donovan Christie Jr. (Tyler Perry’s The Oval), and Robert Christopher Riley (Dynasty).

“Tyler Perry has been the most incredible partner to BET – delivering record breaking hits and top series year after year,” Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group, said. “And now, we eagerly await the arrival of Tyler’s newest series – Divorced Sistas – a brilliant expansion of the Sistas universe that for years has been the most watched series among Black viewers across television. We’re thrilled to launch this new series with Tyler and further expand the slate of compelling and authentic stories we deliver to our audiences.”

The upcoming series marks the first original to launch under Perry’s expanded multi-year partnership with BET Media Group and the second Sistas spinoff after Zatima, which premiered in 2022 and was picked up for a fourth season last year. A premier date for Zatima Season 4 hasn’t yet been announced, but the show is expected to return to BET+ later this year. The flagship series premiered on BET in 2019 and has aired eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes to date.

Divorced Sistas premieres on BET on Monday, June 9 and will be available to stream on BET+ the following day.