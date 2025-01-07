Rainey Qualley is a mom! In a Dec. 17 Instagram post, the 35-year-old actress and singer, who releases music under the stage name Rainsford, announced that she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bluebell Coyote Wilson, with her partner, Anthony Wilson.

Qualley shared the exciting news by posting a series of intimate black and white photos of her newborn, captioning the post, “12/10/24 at 2:21am. One week in the world.” The photos showed the little one resting, as well as a photo of Qualley breastfeeding her baby. Sharing the news on his Instagram Stories, Wilson wrote, “everything that matters most to me in one photo.”

Although Qualley initially revealed few details about her newborn, she returned to Instagram just two days later to reveal her daughter’s name, Bluebell Coyote Wilson. The newly minted mom posted a carousel of maternity photos, writing in the caption, “On my due date, waiting for baby Blue Bluebell Coyote Wilson.” She also shared that little Bluebell was born weighing 6lbs 3oz and measured 20 inches long. She added, “all the love in the whole wide world.” On his own account, Wilson shared more intimate photos, writing, “I love you baby Blue.”

Qualley and Wilson, who have been dating publicly since April, first announced in September that they were expecting their first child together. At the time, Qualley shared photos of herself with a visible baby bump posing in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. She captioned the snapshot, “this is how babies are made.” That same month, Wilson shared more photos of a pregnant Qualley as he expressed his excitement at entering parenthood, writing, “I can’t wait to be a dad.”

Qualley is the oldest daughter of Andie MacDowell and her ex Paul Qualley. The former couple were married from 1986 to 1999 and welcomed Qualley in 1989. They also share daughter Margaret Qualley, 30, and son Justin Qualley, 38.

Qualley has followed in her famous mother’s footsteps, making her acting debut in 2012 in Mighty Fine. She has gone on to appear in Ocean’s 8 (2018), Love in the Time of Corona (2020), and Shut In (2022), among others, per her IMDb profile. She is also a singer who releases music under the name Rainsford.