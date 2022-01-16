Sinead O’Connor Admitted to Hospital Just Days After Her Son’s Death

Sinead O’Connor is not coping well since her son’s death. Per The Sun, she says she has been hospitalized and “lost” without her son Shane, 17, who is said to have died by suicide in recent weeks. Shane was found dead after vanishing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin. Ahead of his death, Sinead sparked concerns with fans after saying she wanted to “find Shane;” it appeared that he’d run away from the facility. “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. She added, per the report, “I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Sinead called Shane the “light of my life.” Since his death, she’s expressed that she’s had a difficult time moving on, adding, “I’m going to take private time now to grieve my son.” Sinead has also threatened the hospital with a lawsuit. Prior to his death, Shane went missing two days before his passing.

Sinead blames the hospital, claiming they were “refusing to take any responsibility” for his absence. She added: “May God forgive the Irish State for I never will.”

In a statement, the hospital said: “The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality.”

Sinead, who had three other children, confirmed Shane’s death, paying tribute to him on social media. “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace:”

She later tweeted lyrics to a Bob Marley song that she dedicated to Shane: “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby…You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”