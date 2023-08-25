Sienna Miller Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sienna Miller's family is growing! The actress is currently pregnant and expecting her second child. Although Miller has not publicly commented on the news, and representatives for the actress have not yet responded to requests for comments, the soon-to-be mom of two debuted her baby bump while vacationing in Ibiza. The little one will join big sister Marlowe, 11, whom Miller shares with her ex, actor Tom Sturridge.

In the images, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, pregnant 41-year-old was photographed walking the beach in a brown string bikini. She accessorized the look with red feather earrings, a gold necklace, bracelets, and a ring. The images came a month after Miller first sparked pregnancy rumors when she was photographed spending time in St. Tropez with boyfriend Oli Green, 26. The pair were also spotted attending Wimbledon together earlier this summer.

At this time, neither Miller nor Green have confirmed the pregnancy. The happy couple were first linked back February 2022 after they were spotted out on a date in New York City. They later went public with their relationship with appearances together during awards season, including a BAFTA after-party in London in March 202 and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills later that month. Prior to her relationship with Green, Miller was engaged to Jude Law, though the couple separated in 2006 before later rekindling their romance in 2009 and again splitting in February 2011. Miller also dated Sturridge from 2011 until 2015, the couple welcoming their daughter in July 2012.

In March 2022, Miller opened up about the possibility of adding another kid to the mix, telling Elle UK, "I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, 'If it happens, it happens.' That kind of existential threat has dissipated." Miller also opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family.

"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise," she said. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."

Miller echoed those comments when speaking to British Vogue in December 2022, telling the outlet, I'd invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency. There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn't worked out – I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum."