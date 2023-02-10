Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave With Newborn Daughter, Shares Emotional Message

Shemar Moore is keeping his mother's memory alive. On the three-year anniversary of her death, Moore visited his late mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's grave with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie, whom they welcomed last month.

As Moore and his family made the special trip, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet photo to Instagram showing the family of three at his mother's grave. In the photo, Moore could be seen delicately cradling his 2-week-old daughter in one arm as he wrapped the other around Dizon. He shared the post alongside an emotional message about his mother, writing, "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn," as he revealed it was his mother's "dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies... it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!"

"I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark... but this I couldnt do on my own... Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together... I'll call her 'My little miracle'..... FRANKIE MOORE," he continued. "Jez, I love you and am so grateful... Daddy Loves Frankie... I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn. RIP 2/8/20."

The family outing came just a few weeks after Moore and Dizon welcomed their first child together at 3:38 p.m. on Jan. 24. The proud new dad shared the exciting news at the time by posting a sweet photo from the hospital of himself and his newborn, writing, "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" He went on to reveal that little Frankie ticked in at "7.1 Pounds... 20 inches.... 10 fingers n 10 toes" and was "Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S-!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!" In the birth announcement, Moore also paid tribute to his late mother, writing, "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance... I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom."

Moore first shared news that he would be taking on daddy duties during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, telling host Jennifer Hudson, "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy." While Frankie is Moore's first child, she is Dizon's second. Dizon is mom to Charli, 5, whom she shares with actor Stephen Bishop, and Kaiden, whom she also shares from a previous relationship.