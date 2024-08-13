Less than a year after tying the knot, the 'Yellowjackets' star announced that she is four months pregnant with her and husband Christian DeAnda's first baby.

Samantha Hanratty is about to be a mom! The actress, known for her roles in hit series like Yellowjackets and Shameless, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her husband Christian DeAnda, the couple announced on social media Monday.

After first teasing on her Instagram Story that there was "something I've been wanting to share with you guys and I think the time has come," Hanratty, 28, shared the exciting news in an intimate video documenting her pregnancy journey so far. In the clip, the actress can be seen holding a shopping bag full of pregnancy tests, joking, "This is silly, I should not even be doing this." However, Hanratty later grew emotional after the test came back negative, the tearful actress saying, "I said I wasn't gonna get my hopes up," before noting that she was told she "could still be pregnant and should try again next week."

In the next segment of the video, the actress takes another pregnancy test, exclaiming, "no way," over and over again as it came back positive. The video ended by cutting to a clip of the sonogram with "yes way" written below.

Hanratty shared the clip with the caption, "Still in shock and its been 4 months! I will be sharing more from my journey because it has been a wild one! Come follow this new adventure."

The little one on the way marks the first for the actress and DeAnda. After first meeting in in 2020 when Hanratty moved home to California during the pandemic lockdowns, the couple became engaged in in 2021. They went on to tie the knot in front of 140 guests at the Terra Mia Vineyards in Paso Robles, California in November 2023. The actress told The Knot at the time that the day "was magical" and "the tears were flowing."

Hanratty is best known for her portrayal of a teenaged Misty Quigley, who is portrayed by Christina Ricci as an adult, in Yellowjackets. The hit series, split between two timelines, centers around a high school girls soccer team whose plane crashes, leaving them stranded in the remote Canadian wilderness. She also starred as Kassidi, the wife of Carl Gallagher, in Shameless, with her other credits including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The Vampire Diaries, NCIS, Rizzoli & Isles, and more.

News that she has a baby on the way sparked a wave of congratulations, with her Yellowjackets co-star Nuha Jes Izman, who stars as Crystal/Kristen, writing, "The most beautiful, amazing, best mama cannot wait to smush you and baby's face (and Christian too haha)." Melanie Lynskey added, "Love you," with a string of heart emojis.