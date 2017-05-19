Serena Williams Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Bathing Suit Aboard Yacht

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Serena Williams is expecting, but the tennis pro isn’t missing the chance to soak up the sun.

She took to Instagram on Friday to post some glamour shots from the deck of a yacht and her growing baby bump stole the show.

In the pictures, the mama-to-be wears a ruffled black one-piece. She cradles her baby bump, looking absolutely splendid.

Also visible in the pictures is the gorgeous rock from her fiance Alexis Ohanian. The couple announced their engagement just this winter. Four months later, Williams accidentally revealed their big pregnancy news on Snapchat. Though she hadn’t intended to tell her fans at that moment, she received an overwhelmingly positive response.

It’s safe to say, her fans are as excited as she is about the pregnancy!

