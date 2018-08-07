Serena Williams Opens up About ‘Postpartum Emotions’ in Soul-Baring Post: ‘I Felt Like I Was Not a Good Mom’

Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017, and while the athlete is clearly killing it in her new role, Williams recently shared that being a mom isn’t always as easy as she may make it seem.

On Monday, the 36-year-old used Instagram to open up about how she was feeling, sharing a photo of herself standing on a rock in front of the water along with a lengthy caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom,” she began.

Williams explained that she had read that “postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with,” and that she prefers “communication” as a way of dealing with hers.

“It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby,” she wrote. “We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be.”

“However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes,” Williams concluded. “I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week–it’s ok–I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!”

Williams recently had another relatable mom moment when she revealed that she had missed her daughter’s first steps because she had been training.

“She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried,” she tweeted in July.

She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

Other moms quickly rallied around the tennis star, sharing their own stories and letting her know that

“She is practicing so you can see the real ones,” Chrissy Teigen responded.

“It doesn’t count until mommy sees it,” added former Bravo star Jaime Primak. “Nothing counts until mommy sees it.”

Last week, Williams tweeted that heading to work was tougher on some days than others.

“Today was particularly difficult having to leave @OlympiaOhanian today to go to work,” she wrote. “I guess some days are harder than others. Yea?”

Today was particularly difficult having to leave @OlympiaOhanian today to go to work. I guess some days are harder than others. Yea? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 30, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @serenawilliams