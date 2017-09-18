Serena Williams Flaunts Post-Baby Body Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Serena Williams’ body after baby is already looking fierce!

The tennis champion gave birth just two weeks ago, but she’s slipping back into her pre-pregnancy denim shorts to show off her progress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new mom shared her mirror selfie as proof on Snapchat Saturday, writing “Back in my jean shorts 2 weeks…” on the photo and adding her meditating bitmoji.

Williams, 35, gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1. The baby girl is named after her father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Throughout her pregnancy, Williams and fiance Ohanian documented the journey with photos and videos for the baby. An early clip shows the tennis champ kissing her Australian Open trophy and calling it her “baby” as photographers’ cameras click and flash away. The text on her selfie sneakily reads “No one knows I’m 8 weeks pregnant.”

In little Alexis’ first appearance in the video, Williams says they were leaving the hospital after spending six days there. “We had a lot of complications, but look who we got! We got a baby girl,” the proud mom says.

The end of the sweet video tells the baby’s weight — 6 lb. 14 oz — and her number of Grand Slam titles — one.

In true proud mom fashion, the Wimbledon champ created an Instagram account for her little one and posted her first photo on Friday, Sept. 15.

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Another adorable photo showed baby Alexis wearing a “smart and strong like my mama” onesie and sleeping with one hand raised above her head. Williams captioned the snap “Biceps.”

That shirt seems fitting for the little girl of such a determined athlete. When Williams was about seven months pregnant, she told Vanity Fair that she didn’t plan to let her career slide after becoming a mom.

The champ says she plans to hit the competitive tennis circuit as soon as January 2018. “I don’t think my story is over yet,” she said.

——-

