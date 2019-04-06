Serena Williams May Have Possibly Slipped Sex of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby During Interview

Spoiler alert! Serena Williams might have revealed the gender of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby during an interview this week.

On Wednesday, the tennis legend stopped by E! News, where she was asked to predict how the Duchess of Sussex will be as a mom. “She’ll be the best mom, for sure,” Williams said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams, who welcomed her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian in September 2017, also offered up some advice to Markle.

“Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves,” she said.

In Williams’ next comment, she appeared to refer to Markle’s baby as “she,” possibly revealing that the baby will be a girl.

“My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her like, ‘No, she’s not. No, you’re not. She was like, ‘I need to talk to you about tips,’ because, yes, I had all of those high expectations,” Williams said.

Was the friend Williams referred to Markle or another friend? That remains a mystery.

If Williams believed the baby is a girl, that actually contradicts previous reporting. Sources told Us Weekly in February that Markle and Harry know the gender of their baby, and told friends at her New York City baby shower at the Mark Hotel she is having a boy. Cosmopolitan also pointed out that Markle’s friend Abigail Spencer was seen carrying gifts wrapped in blue on her way to the baby shower.

There was some speculation that Markle and Harry planned on keeping the baby’s gender a secret. In January, Markle reportedly told a young student they met in Berkenhead, England that they still did not know if they were having a boy or girl.

“Meghan came up to me and asked me how old I was and where I went to school,” 9-year-old Kitty Dudley of St Anne’s Primary School Rockferry told reporters. “I could see her bump and I asked if she was having a boy or a girl and she said, ‘We don’t know whether it’s a boy or girl, we are keeping it as a surprise.’”

In October, during the royal couple’s trip to Sydney, Harry told a fan he hoped for a girl.

“I hope it’s a girl!” a fan called out.

“So do I!” Harry said with a grin.

This week, Markle and Harry began final preparations for their household before they finally welcome Baby Sussex. The couple officially moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Frogmore Estate, on the grounds of Windsor castle. The move was previously put on hold last month for renovations.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV