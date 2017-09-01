Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Baby Girl

Serena Williams welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

Williams gave birth at a hospital in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 1. WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd wrote on Twitter that the baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, according to a source at the hospital. CBS 12 reports that Williams was induced on Thursday night.

The newborn is the tennis star and Ohanian’s first child together. Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on Snapchat in April, posting a selfie displaying her baby bump.

While pregnant, Williams won the Australian Open in January. She has said she hopes to return to tennis in time for the same competition in January.

Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December 2016.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris