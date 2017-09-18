Serena Williams’ Newborn Daughter Already Has an Instagram Page

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1, and the newborn is already making waves on social media.

After making her debut on Williams’ Instagram page, little Alexis already has her very own account, and currently boasts over 47,000 followers on the site.

The newborn (or, more realistically, Williams or Ohanian), shared her first post last week, napping in a yellow onesie with the caption taking a guess at the infant’s dreams.

“Thinking about mommy and daddy,” the caption read.

Alexis Jr.’s second post proved she’s already showing her mom’s strength, with the infant flexing her tiny biceps in the shot as she rocks a onesie that reads, “Smart and strong like my mama.”

A third photo, which arrived Monday, shows the newborn dozing while being held by a family friend, while another smiles in the background.

“I stay classy even when @dakota_raine and @elisabethgarvin are not,” the caption cracked.

With posts like these, it seems little Alexis has a lot of social media success in her future.

