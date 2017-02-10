Watch: Scarlett Johansson Reveals She’s Struggling as a Working mom

Scarlett Johansson is getting real about being a working mom.

The actress opened up about the difficulties of being a working mom while attending the amfAR New York Gala on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

“I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it’s an incredible gift,” Johansson told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think you always feel a little bit of guilt … If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s balance,” she continued.

The star is currently filming both Isle of Dogs and Avengers: Infinity War.

“I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms,” Johansson told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m barely, barely holding it together.”

We imagine Johansson is really feeling the pressure now, after it was just revealed she split from her husband.

