Savannah Guthrie Dishes on First Christmas With Newborn Son

Savannah Guthrie welcomed her second child with husband Michael Feldman in early December, and the new mom just experienced her first Christmas with her new bundle of joy, a baby boy named Charley.

Guthrie, who is also mom to two-year-old daughter Vale, spoke to her Today family on Tuesday about her first Christmas with Charley, sharing that she didn’t need any presents — all her gifts were in her arms.

“I just felt like all my gifts were in my arms, not under the tree, and I just have not stopped feeling so much gratitude, and it’s just so fun!” E! News reports the anchor as saying.

Guthrie added that this was the first year her daughter was into the holiday.

“I think this is the first Christmas [Vale] got into it, and she only asked for one thing from Santa, and it was a cake,” she said. “So, Santa tried to come and put it together…A four layer cake, but maybe Santa was a little ambitious because by the time it ended it looked like the Leaning Tower of Pisa!”

As for the family’s newest member, Guthrie said, “Charley got a rattle and some pacifiers in his stocking, and we all had matching pajamas.”

The 45-year-old also celebrated another special day recently, ringing in her bithday on Tuesday. Guthrie revealed that she and her husband were planning dinner with her mom to celebrate.

“[We’re] going out on a hot date. I think that’s the first time I’ll be out in three weeks, so I might even work in a shower,” she joked.

