Savannah Guthrie’s Son Smiles Wide for First Birthday Photo Shoot

Savannah Guthrie‘s son Charley celebrated his first birthday on Friday, Dec. 8, and his mom couldn’t help but share a few photos of her baby boy to celebrate.

To mark the occasion, Guthrie took to social media to share a selection of photos of her son, the number of which she noted on Twitter along with a photo of Charley smiling at the camera while wearing a “C” emblazoned outfit.

“If oversharing pics of Charley on his first birthday is wrong, I don’t wanna be right,” the Today show anchor captioned the sweet shot.

On Instagram, Guthrie went the extra mile with two slideshows full of photos of her smiling baby.

“From his first day to his first year, this child is joy,” Guthrie captioned the first set of snaps. “Happy birthday Charley!!! Thanking God for this best of blessings.”

For the second post, she wrote, “Life motto: Always Be Smiling #Charley.”

The photos capture Charley from his birth until the present day, proving that he is, in fact, one happy baby.

Guthrie and husband Mike Feldman are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Vale.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @SavannahGuthrie