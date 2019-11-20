Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Welcomes Twin Girls With Husband Ricky Bailey

Double blessings! Willow Palin and husband Ricky Bailey have officially welcomed their twins, the daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced on Instagram Monday. Sharing a photo of her twin daughters cuddled up in matching onesies on social media, the new mom revealed the coordinated names her family had chosen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow Bailey (@wbf_) on Nov 18, 2019 at 8:23pm PST

“Banks and Blaise… we are so in love with you girls,” Willow, 25, announced in the caption. Mom Sarah was quick to comment a string of heart emojis, drawing in congratulations from fawning followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I bet you’re so happy with your new twin grand babies,” one user responded. “They are too cute!”

Another added, “Congratulations on twin grandchildren. God bless you and the family.”

Willow and Bailey announced in May that they were expecting twins, writing on Instagram at the time, “[Ricky Bailey] and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world! Baby Bailey’s (sic) arriving December 2019.”

At the time, the former Alaska governor commented, “ECSTATIC AND BLESSED X2!”

Since then, Willow has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy via social media, sharing Saturday alongside a photo of her pre-delivery stomach, “So thankful to be able to carry our girls this far. 36 weeks and counting!”

Sarah is already grandparents to three other children via daughter Bristol Palin — Tripp, 10, whom the former Teen Mom OG star shares with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, and daughters Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer.

The former John McCain running mate is currently going through some major change in her personal life as well, with husband Todd filing for divorce from her after 31 years of marriage, as first reported by Craig Medred and confirmed by Anchorage Daily News.

“I found out from an email from an attorney saying that she was hired and that was on June 19, I’ll never forget it,” Sarah said earlier this month in an interview with Christian author James Dobson. “Then, on Todd’s birthday, a week after our 31st anniversary is when he filed, yeah. Oh, yeah. It’s not easy to talk about.”

“I’m sure so many of you, either maybe you’ve been through it or you have people whom you love, you’ve witnessed how horrible it is. But I just think, wow, maybe except for the death of a child, I don’t know what could be more [devastating],” she said.

Photo credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images