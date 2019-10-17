Ryan Reynolds Confirms Birth of Baby Girl in New Post With Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed the arrival of his third child with wife Blake Lively. After news broke earlier this month that the couple had welcomed the little girl, the Canadian actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, sharing a sweet photo of himself, Lively, and the newest addition to their family while heeding for fans north of the border to vote in the upcoming Canadian election on Monday.

“I love B.C.,” Reynolds captioned the photo, snapped in British Columbia, in which his daughter’s face is blurred out and replaced with a drawn on smile. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.”

Reynolds and Lively are also parents to daughters Inez, and James, 4.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

The Wednesday photo came just two weeks after a source told Us Weekly in a report published on Oct. 4 that the couple had quietly welcomed their little one months ago, the source alleging that the baby is “about two months old.” Other details, including the baby’s name and sex, were unknown.

The news had shocked fans, with many exclaiming that they were “too good at keeping secrets.” The Deadpool actor’s official confirmation brought in similar responses, with many fans sending the new parents of three their congratulations.

“Aw congrats on your third daughter,” one person wrote alongside a heart emoji.

“ITS A GIRL,” another replied, adding a string of heart eyes emojis.

“CONGRATS I’M OVER HERE CRYING AGAIN,” wrote a third. “i love you both so much!!”

Many more couldn’t help but poke fun at the announcement.

All I see is this! 💀💩L 🦄 pic.twitter.com/CnOLDCZL7C — Matt Casey (@MattaTron1000) October 17, 2019

“She looks just like you,” another joked.

“Your daughter looks weird bro,” added another.

Reynolds and Lively, known for keeping their family life private, had announced that they were expecting their third child together in May when attending the Detective Pikachu premiere. Taking to Instagram shortly after, Lively had shared photos from the red carpet premiere, writing, “PokeMOM… Out now.”

The couple have been married since 2012.