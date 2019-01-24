Russell Brand’s Admissions About Parenting Have the Internet up in Arms

Russell Brand ruffled plenty of feathers this week after revealing in an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine that he’s never spent 24 hours watching after his two young daughters.

When asked if the British comedian, actor and author has spent 24 hours in sole charge of Mabel, 2, and Peggy, 6 months, whom he shares with wife Laura Gallacher, he said, “No. She wouldn’t go away for 24 hours, Laura. She respects and cares for their safety too much.”

He added, “Um, I’ve done, like, a night. But they’re asleep then.”

Elsewhere, the 43-year-old Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor said that he’s “very, very focused on the mystical connotations of Mabel’s beauty and grace. Not so good on the nappies and making sure that they eat food.”

He added that when he “looked after” Mabel on her own, “she dropped two social classes in an hour. In no time at all we’re in a coffee shop, she’s just got a nappy on, she’s covered in stuff because I’m not willing to fight any of the battles,” he said.

“I’m like, f— it, it doesn’t matter whether she wears trousers, no, I suppose it doesn’t matter if she does that. So it looks a bit shameless within a couple of hours. Laura’s able to sustain and maintain domesticity in a way that’s astonishing,” he added. “I didn’t have much experience of how to organize domesticity. I do whatever I’m told.”

As to why he doesn’t take a more hands-on, practical approach to parenting, he said, “I’m still of a romantic and reflective, and, possibly, to give it its proper name, a religious disposition. That’s my world view. That’s not necessarily what you want organizing pragmatic, bureaucratic, managerial stuff.”

When asked if that includes things like remembering to pack diapers and snacks, he said, “Oh, totally, Laura does all of it. It turns out that she is extremely well versed in the nuances and complexities of child-rearing. Me, I am dedicated to it, devoted to it, but I am still surprised when it’s like, ‘Oh my God, this is f—ing really hard and it’s so exhausting.’ The younger one, I just feel inept so quickly, like with the crying.”

He defended himself in the interview, saying, “I would hate for you to leave with the impression that I’m sort of sat watching television, peering over the armchair at what’s going on. I’m not. Yesterday, like, I drove Mabel to the play school and I drop her at the play school. But I’m sensitive and awake and aware, so I have to dial a lot of s— down to go through normal life.”

Readers immediately took to Twitter to unleash their thoughts on Brand’s parenting style, calling it wildly outdated and even sexist.

“Basically Laura has 3 children,” one Twitter user posted alongside screenshots of Brand’s quotes.

“As ever Russell Brand reels off a load of woo woo to distract from the fact that he’s got a s—ty attitude towards women,” another user wrote.

“Russell Brand pitching himself as some New Age, all new, mature and sensitive dad – and then saying he’s too sensitive to do any actual parenting is the most Russell Brand thing I’ve ever read in my life,” one person said.

“Russell Brand in his new hit show But Women Are Just, Like, Better At That Stuff,” someone cracked sarcastically.

“Russell Brand embodies brocialism. Wants credit for being all woke and sensitive while still expecting the women in his life to do the actual work,” someone else said.

Others made jokes and memes out of his comments.

Alongside a photo of Sandra Bullock and her Bird Box character’s children blindfolded and floating down a river, someone cracked, “Russell Brand attempting to do basic parenting while also being sensitive.”

Someone else said, “BABY: ‘WAH! CRY! WAH!’ RUSSEL BRAND: ‘That’s enough about you. Let’s talk about me!’”

Fatherly parenting editor Patrick Coleman described Brand’s take on modern paternity to Today as “very traditional, very 1950’s-style. There are still couples who do that. It makes me a little sad because he’s missing out on some wonderful times for bonding.”